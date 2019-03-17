Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage at Miami Bluffs Clubhouse
1477 Heritage Blvd.
Maineville, OH
Cincinnati - Dimitra A Campbell (Keefe), 80, expert gardener, croquet competitor, bridge master, sailing lover and volunteer for Sharon Woods Heritage Village passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. She is proceeded in death by her husband John R Campbell. She led a good eventful life and will be remembered for her outgoing personality and quick wit. She has created many loving memories with four sisters, 2 brothers, six children and five grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering is planned for Saturday March 23, 2019 12:30pm until 3:00 pm at Heritage at Miami Bluffs Clubhouse 1477 Heritage Blvd. Maineville, OH. Final Resting place, Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
