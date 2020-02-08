Resources
Cincinnati - Doe was born in Cincinnati, the youngest of five children of Robert Emmett and Vera Lundy Donovan. She graduated from Our Lady of Cincinnati College (Edgecliff) in 1953, and she taught speech and drama at Cardinal Pacelli and the Summit Country Day School. Doe later worked as an interior decorator, and she also published a book on astrology. She was always comfortable in the spotlight, whether in musical theater or public speaking. Doe is survived by her former husband Jim Hogan and their four children, Jay, Cynthia, Sean, and Paul Hogan. Doe was loved by her four grandchildren, many step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband Len Koppana. She is also survived by her four stepchildren, David, Mark, and Paul Koppana, and their sister Marion Hauser. Doe passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Doe was an admirer and collector of fine art; memorial contributions may be given to the Cincinnati Art Museum or any art museum of your choosing. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
