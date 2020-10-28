1/
Dolores Bertha Neyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Bertha Neyer

Suffern - Dolores Bertha Neyer, 97, of Suffern, NewYork, passed away on October 24th, 2020 from natural causes. Dolores was a homemaker, bank clerk and devout Catholic. But above all else a loving and supportive wife and mother.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Richard and is survived by her two sons, James and Gary, her 4 grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 29 at Sacred Heart Church in Suffern. A memorial service and final inurnment will be held in Cincinnati at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
(800) 564-3330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved