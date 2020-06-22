Dolores "Doe" Healy
- - Dolores "Doe" M. Healy, beloved wife for 70 years of the late Lawrence J. Healy. Devoted mother of Major Pam, Patti (Bob) Baechtold, Jay, Dr. Mary Ann (Pat) Romanello, Joe, John (Robin), and Andy. Cherished grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great grandmother of 1. Adored sister-in-law of Paul and Margaret Healy and Jeanne Phillips, and treasured Aunt by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away June 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a beloved member of St. Mary Hyde Park School where she thrived as the head of the cafeteria for 27 years, and then became a second grade volunteer (until the age of 91) for her dear friend Jeanne Collins. She was a longtime and active member of the St. Mary Parish where she was nourished in her faith and befriended by many. Visitation, with social distancing and mask wearing, will be held Thursday, June 25 from 4-7 PM at Geo.H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout Square. A private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary School Annual Fund Program, 2845 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208, or https://www.smshp.com/support-sms/annual-fund/. Online condolences can be made at www.rohdefuneral.com.
- - Dolores "Doe" M. Healy, beloved wife for 70 years of the late Lawrence J. Healy. Devoted mother of Major Pam, Patti (Bob) Baechtold, Jay, Dr. Mary Ann (Pat) Romanello, Joe, John (Robin), and Andy. Cherished grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great grandmother of 1. Adored sister-in-law of Paul and Margaret Healy and Jeanne Phillips, and treasured Aunt by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away June 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a beloved member of St. Mary Hyde Park School where she thrived as the head of the cafeteria for 27 years, and then became a second grade volunteer (until the age of 91) for her dear friend Jeanne Collins. She was a longtime and active member of the St. Mary Parish where she was nourished in her faith and befriended by many. Visitation, with social distancing and mask wearing, will be held Thursday, June 25 from 4-7 PM at Geo.H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout Square. A private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary School Annual Fund Program, 2845 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208, or https://www.smshp.com/support-sms/annual-fund/. Online condolences can be made at www.rohdefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.