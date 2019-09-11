Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Cottingham Retirement Community Chapel
3995 Cottingham Dr
Cincinnati, OH
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Cottingham Retirement Community Chapel
3995 Cottingham Dr
Cincinnati, OH
Sharonville -

Dolores M. (nee' Peters) beloved wife of the late Paul G. Miklos, passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving mother to Dan (Chris) and Curt (Karla) and caring Grandmother to Adam (Lindsay), Emily (Pat), Jacob (Mark) and Ryan.Great Grandmother to Natalie, Margot and Grant. A memorial gathering will be held at Cottingham Retirement Community Chapel, 3995 Cottingham Dr. Cincinnati, OH, on Saturday, September, 14th from 6:00 to 6:30 pm to follow with a Mass for the intention of Dolores M. Miklos at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
