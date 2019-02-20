|
Dolores Neltner Dauer
Ft. Thomas - Dolores "Del" Dauer (nee Neltner) passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Dolores was born in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky on February 14, 1931 to Edward F. and Catherine (nee Simon) Neltner. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Covington, Kentucky in 1949, and continued to live in Ft. Thomas after her marriage to Robert C. Dauer in Southgate, Kentucky on May 5, 1951. In 1965 she moved with her family to Wellesley, Ma. Shortly thereafter they moved to Sherborn, MA. where she and her husband raised and educated their four children. Del's survivors include her beloved husband Robert whom she was married for 67 years, She is also survived by her four loving children: her sons, Robert, Stephen (and his wife Mari), Christopher (and his wife Angela), and her daughter, Diane. Other beloved survivors include her grandchildren Samantha, Paige, Stephen Jr., Natalie, Catherine and Anne Marie. Also survived by her sister-in-law Lois. Her other wonderful relatives are far too numerous to mention. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Gene and her sister, Mary Lou. Del was a member for many years of St. Therese Church in Sherborn and served on many committees there. She was also a member of the first Garden Club of Sherborn; on the Board of the Sherborn Widows and Orphans Benevolent Society; and also on the Board of the Natick Visiting Nurses and the Shelby Publishing Company in Boston, MA. Over the years, she enjoyed membership in a number of social organizations, among them the Woodland Golf Club in Newton, Ma.; the Wianno Club in Osterville on Cape Cod; and the Wyndemere Club in Naples, FL. Her memorial Mass will be held at St. Therese Church in Southgate, KY. where she and her husband were married. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Friday (Feb. 22) from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, on Saturday (Feb. 23) at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Alexandria, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019