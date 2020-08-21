1/1
Dolores "De" Oliver
Dolores "De" Oliver

Minnitonka -

Dolores M. Oliver (De) passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 83 years. De was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Burns, sister Alvina Maupin, sister Helen Govan, and brother Jimmy Burns. She is survived by the father of her children, Jack Oliver; her children, Susan (Patrick) Noaker and Stephen (Ronda) Oliver; grandchildren, Michael Noaker, Nathan, Katherine, Chandler and Valerie Oliver; sister, Karen (Harry) Stabler; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Monday, August 24th from 11:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Covenant First Presbyterian Church 717 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
