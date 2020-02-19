Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mansion Library Room, Evergreen Retirement Community
230 W. Galbraith Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:30 PM
Mansion Library Room, Evergreen Retirement Community
230 W. Galbraith Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Dolores "Dee" Vannelli

Dolores "Dee" Vannelli Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Vannelli

Cincinnati - Dolores 'Dee' Vannelli (née Mitman), devoted wife of the late Renso J Vannelli, beloved mother of Monica Vannelli O'Donnell (Steve) & Lenore Vannelli Roush, cherished grandmother of Cailin O'Donnell & Gillian O'Donnell, & treasured sister to Jeanne Turner, nieces and nephews, and dear friend to many. Memorial gathering to be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-6 pm, with Remembrances given at 3:30 pm, at the Mansion Library Room, Evergreen Retirement Community, 230 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
