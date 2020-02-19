|
Dolores "Dee" Vannelli
Cincinnati - Dolores 'Dee' Vannelli (née Mitman), devoted wife of the late Renso J Vannelli, beloved mother of Monica Vannelli O'Donnell (Steve) & Lenore Vannelli Roush, cherished grandmother of Cailin O'Donnell & Gillian O'Donnell, & treasured sister to Jeanne Turner, nieces and nephews, and dear friend to many. Memorial gathering to be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-6 pm, with Remembrances given at 3:30 pm, at the Mansion Library Room, Evergreen Retirement Community, 230 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020