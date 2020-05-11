Dominic V. Anello



Cincinnati - Dominic V. Anello beloved husband of Marjorie Anello (nee Roth) and the late Marian Anello (nee Koepfle). Dear father of Steve (Kate) Anello, Nancy (Rick) Patterson, Terri (Jim) Millennor, Annette (Bill) Culbertson, Vince (Michelle) Anello, and step children Lisa (Mark) Peddicord, Donna (Mike) Keith, Tom (Pam) Runyan, and the late David Runyan. Cherished Grandfather of 27, and great grandfather of 15. Devoted brother to Cathy Ackerman, Mary Johnstone and the late Bruno Anello. Dominic passed away Saturday, May 09, 2020, at the age of 87. Private family service will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner). Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice Cincinnati, 4380 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242.









