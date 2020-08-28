Don A. Huesman
Cincinnati - Don A. Huesman, beloved husband of 52 years to Cindy, and father to Chrystie & Donald (Kristen), passed away suddenly at the age of 77 on August 25th, 2020. Don was born in 1943, in Cincinnati, OH, to Dr. Aloysious & Alvina Huesman. He spent his entire life residing in Clifton and was a longtime member of Annunciation and St. Rose Churches. Don was extremely proud to be a graduate of the St. Xavier High School class of '61 and the University of Cincinnati. He worked for Cincinnati Milacron for over 30 years until his retirement. Don will be remembered for his love of family & friends, his sense of humor & expert-level use of sarcasm, and his search of willing recipients/participants for both. Don mellowed in his later years, and this can be attributed to the love and attention he placed on his grandchildren, Jared, Julia, Allie, Jenna, and Mackenzie. His loud two-fingered whistle could be heard supporting them at all their sporting and theatrical events. Don was preceded in death by his loving parents, his brother Dr. Alvin Huesman, his sister Lois, and his brother-in-law Bob Gervers. He is survived by other family members, and dear friends, all whom he deeply loved. Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his memory to St. Xavier High School. Condolences at gilliganfuneralhomes.com