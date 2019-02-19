|
|
Don and Vita Kelley
West Chester - They are survived by their three daughters Marguerite Almirall Kelley, Temecula, CA; Mary Eden (Gorden), Albuquerque, NM; and Michele McNally (Matthew), West Chester, OH. Don and Vita will also be fondly remembered by their six grandchildren, Eric, Renee, Joshua, Erin (Jeremy), Kellyn, and Celine, as well as their great-granddaughter, Allie. Don peacefully passed away January 12, 2019. Vita peacefully passed away January 22, 2019. Joint memorial visitation will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, February 22 at 10 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either the or to the of America. Full obituary at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019