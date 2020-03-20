Services
North Bend - Dona Jeannine Howard (nee Spronk), 79, Mar. 19, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 yrs. of Edwrd F. Howard, devoted mother of Linda J. Yoder (nee Howard) (Craig), Carolyn P. O'Shaughnessy (nee Howard) (Mark) & Donald E. Howard (Lisa), loving grandmother of Courtney, Zachary & Paul O'Shaughnessy, Kayla & Cody Messer, beloved daughter of the late Bernice (nee Myers) & Troy Spronk, dear sister of the late Calvin Lee & Gwendolyn Elaine Spronk. Donna was a '58 grad of Taylor High School & her memberships included the Dearborn Hills Un. Methodist Church, Marvin Chapter #376 OES & the SE Indiana Emmaus Community. She had served as the Chair of Ladies Activities of the Grand Lodge of Ohio F&AM in 2007 & was known much of her life as a vocalist in family groups, her school, church & community. There will be a private family interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves & a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Dearborn Hills Un. Methodist Church, 25365 State Line Rd., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
