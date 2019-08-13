|
|
Donald Alverson
Cincinnati - Donald C. Alverson, Age 93, died on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his precious family; his wife, Elaine of 66 years; two daughters, Jan (Jack) Schrom and Jill (Tom) Wittekind; and two granddaughters, Casey (Tanveer Ali) Wittekind and Courtney Wittekind. Don's busy life included serving the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church for 64 years. He served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marines and in the U.S. Marine Corp. Don retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at the Monfort Heights UMC, 3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247 at 7:00 p.m on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Monfort Heights UMC Endowment Fund. To view the full notice please visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019