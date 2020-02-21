|
Donald Andriacco
Cincinnati - Mr. Donald Andriacco, age 86, passed away on February 20, 2020. Don was born in Cincinnati, OH to Herman and Marcella Andriacco. He married Mary Ann (nee Fassel) Andriacco on April 19, 1952, and she preceded him in death in 2005. Don served his county in the Navy Reserves. He worked at Procter and Gamble for over 20 years as an electrician and was a faithful member and elder of the Messiah Community Church for 19 years. He was an avid golfer and worked at Meadow Links Golf Course for 20 years. He loved spending time with family and friends, sharing his wisdom and faith. He always said "the greatest day of his life was the day he gave his life to Jesus." Don is survived by Gerald "Jerry" (Jennifer) Andriacco, Cynthia "Cindy" Henson and Rose (Steve) Kinnett, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Carmella Weber, daughter-in-law Leslie Andriacco and many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, son Donald "Don" F. Andriacco, son-in-law Rick Henson and brother-in-law Gene Weber. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10AM until memorial services begin at 11AM at the Messiah Community Church (6969 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236). Memorial donations can be directed to (1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013) or Messiah Community Church (6969 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236). Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020