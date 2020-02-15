Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 N. Bend Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 N. Bend Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Aufderbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Aufderbeck

Add a Memory
Donald Aufderbeck Obituary
Donald Aufderbeck

Cincinnati - Aufderbeck, Donald "Don", devoted husband of the late Rita (nee Ahlrichs) Aufderbeck, loving father of Paul (Beth) Aufderbeck, Nancy (Mark) Roth, Jill (Russ) Willoughby, Mark (Ann) Aufderbeck, Mike (Leslie) Aufderbeck, cherished grandfather of 15 and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Sr. Grace Catherine S.C., and Kay Schaller. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Don was a Korean War Army Veteran. Passed away February 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247, from 11 AM until time of the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School (Elder Baseball) 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -