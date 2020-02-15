|
Donald Aufderbeck
Cincinnati - Aufderbeck, Donald "Don", devoted husband of the late Rita (nee Ahlrichs) Aufderbeck, loving father of Paul (Beth) Aufderbeck, Nancy (Mark) Roth, Jill (Russ) Willoughby, Mark (Ann) Aufderbeck, Mike (Leslie) Aufderbeck, cherished grandfather of 15 and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Sr. Grace Catherine S.C., and Kay Schaller. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Don was a Korean War Army Veteran. Passed away February 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247, from 11 AM until time of the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School (Elder Baseball) 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020