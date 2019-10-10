Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald B. Weber Obituary
Donald B. Weber

Cincinnati - Donald Bruce Weber; Beloved husband of the late Eileen "Dink" Weber (nee Gannon); Devoted father of Tony Gannon, Michelle (the late Tom) Gentry, Jeanette (Dan) Karr, Don Hacker, Kelly (Gary) Hurst, James Hacker and Joseph (Stephanie) Hacker; Dear grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; Brother of Kenneth (Lisa) Weber and the late Leonard (Jeanie) Weber; Passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 77; Resident of Cincinnati; Don was a member of the Moose Lodge and Mt. Healthy Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2193; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens; Donations may be sent to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoung.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now