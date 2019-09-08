Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese Little Flower Church
5560 Kirby Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Little Flower Church
5560 Kirby Road
North College Hill - Donald C. Flischel passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of Maribelle (Ankeney) Flischel for 70 years. Dear father of Rick Flischel, Jim (Donna) Flischel, Ken (the late Kathy) Flischel, Don (Holly) Flischel and Tom (Roni) Flischel. Loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Mr. Flischel was a graduate of Germantown High School, University of Dayton and received his Master's Degree as a Mathematical Statistician from Michigan State University. He was retired as the Manager of Quality Control Systems for General Electric Aircraft Engines. A devoted family man, he was active in his sons' athletics, serving many years in North College Hill Recreation Athletics and the NCH Knothole League. Visitation will be held at St. Therese Little Flower Church, 5560 Kirby Road (45239) on Tuesday September 10 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
