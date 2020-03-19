|
|
Donald C. "Don" Moore
beloved husband of Rosemary Moore (nee Schweppe), loving father of Barb Moore-Rolf, Donnie Moore, Carol (Ken) Hake, Paul (Michelle) Moore, Gary (Amy) Moore, grandfather of Eric (Daniell), Adam (Amber), Dylan, Lindsey, Lauren, Samantha, Paul, Josh, Elizabeth and Ella, great grandfather of Aubrey and Ian, brother of Rosemary (Ken) Carrier and Frank Moore. Passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at age 88. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Tri-State or Queen City Hospice. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020