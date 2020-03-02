|
|
Donald C. Schmitt
Cincinnati - Donald C. Schmitt (affectionately known as "Fonzie") passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 29, 2020 at age 89. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Joan C. Schmitt (nee Carney). Loving father of Jim (Diane) Schmitt, Bob (Judy) Schmitt, Mike (Susan) Schmitt, Jerry (Erika) Judd, Jim (Beth) Judd. Beloved grandfather of 16 grandchildren and the late Morgan Judd. Beloved great grandfather of 7. Son of the late Clifford and Real Schmitt. Brother to the late Vivian (Skeets) Riestenberg, the late Ruth Schmitt, and the late Shirley (Bob) Judd. Proud member of the Elder High School class of 1949. 1953 graduate of Xavier University and United States Army Officer veteran. After a career at the Mead Corporation, Don owned The Shur-Good Biscuit Company in Cincinnati. He was also the owner of Philipp's Swim Club in Western Hills from 1970 to 1998. He was on the Board of the Addiction Service Council and a former Board member of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. He was a member of Legatus and an active member of St. Gertrude Parish in Madeira. Don will be dearly missed by family members and many friends who were inspired by his boundless energy and positive outlook on life. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 4-8 PM in the Moeller High School gymnasium (9001 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, 45242). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7, 9:00 AM at St. Gertrude Church (6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, 45243). Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to the "Morgan Judd Memorial Fund", Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 200 W. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the Addiction Services Council, 2828 Vernon Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020