Donald Durbin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Durbin

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Esther Lee Durbin (Nee Pellillo) for 60 years. Loving father of Julie Durbin, Peggy (Tom) Walsh and Brent (Ronda) Durbin. Devoted grandfather of Emily (Jacob) Dillingham, Brennen Walsh (Samantha Roth), Blair and Anna Durbin. Dear brother of many predeceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly due to Coronavirus, on May 13, 2020, at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elder High School, Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Lake Erie Foundation, 236 Walnut Avenue, Lakeside, OH 43440. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved