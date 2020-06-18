Donald Durbin
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Esther Lee Durbin (Nee Pellillo) for 60 years. Loving father of Julie Durbin, Peggy (Tom) Walsh and Brent (Ronda) Durbin. Devoted grandfather of Emily (Jacob) Dillingham, Brennen Walsh (Samantha Roth), Blair and Anna Durbin. Dear brother of many predeceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly due to Coronavirus, on May 13, 2020, at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elder High School, Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Lake Erie Foundation, 236 Walnut Avenue, Lakeside, OH 43440. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.