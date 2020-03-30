Services
Donald E. Blackwell

Donald E. Blackwell Obituary
North College Hill - Donald E. Blackwell. Beloved father of Amy (Jeffery Bevis) Blackwell, Michael (Ashley Blackstock) Blackwell, Melissa Weneck and Nancy (Alfred) Marchand, IV. Loving grandfather of Tyler and Mackenzie Weneck; Nolan Pendery, Alfred Marchand V and Annabelle Marchand. Devoted brother of Jerry (Susan) Hasson, Judy (Ted) Krueger, Betty (Paul) Drewes and Thomas (Elizabeth) Blackwell. Dear son of the late Howard and Ruth Blackwell and step son of the late Martha Blackwell. Also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Age 66 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, April 4 from 9-11 AM. Due to social distancing rules, only 10 guests will be allowed in the visitation at any given time. Private funeral service for the family will be held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
