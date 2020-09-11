1/1
Donald E. Burkey
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Burkey

Cincinnati, Ohio - Donald E. Burkey Jr., 86, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1933, in Cincinnati, to the late Donald E. Burkey Sr. and Eunice (nee Mauthe). He has also proceeded in death by son Steve Burkey and grandson Matthew Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rachel Loretta (nee Smith); children: Debra (Mark) Thornton, Jeff Burkey, Scott (Lisa) Burkey, Michelle Burkey, American father to Y. Dewi Burkey; grandchildren: Brandy Burkey, Jeremiah Burkey, Joshua Burkey, Megan (nee Burkey) Rapp; husband Dave Rapp. Emily Burkey, Adam Burkey; wife Suzanne, Noah Burkey and Rachel Burkey; great-grandchildren: Makalah, Jonathan, Karah, Brandon, Kyler, Mya, Kimmy, Ezekiel and Avarie; great-great-grandchildren: Jashon and Jamari; and great family friend Janet Hensley. Donald was a devoted husband, a loving Dad and Papaw and a God-fearing man. He loved sports, was a Cincinnati Reds fanatic and enjoyed watching NASCAR. As a hobby, he collected knives. He delighted in food with a love for ice cream. As a young teen, he had the motivation and dedication to start his own shoe shinning business. He had also served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. A public visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, starting at 6 PM until 8 PM at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home: 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, starting at 11 AM. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved