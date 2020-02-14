|
Donald "Don" Flick
Green Township - Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Hais) Flick. Loving father of Mary Ann (Charles) Baverman and Robert (Heather) Flick, MD. Devoted grandfather of Charles (Jessica) Baverman, Nancy (Bryan) Wilson, Maria (Jon) Vehr, Elizabeth (Elliot) Lucas, Donald , Mary Ellen and Julie Baverman, Tommy and Robbie Flick. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late James (Lee) Flick, Stanley (Edna) Flick, Anna Mae Gilmartin and Thomas Flick. Brother-in-law of Mildred (late Richard) Berning & Crystel Flick. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dear son of the late James Flick and Elizabeth (Spielman) Flick. Also preceded in death by numerous brother and sister-in-laws. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Age 90 years. Don was the owner of the Pink Pages for 45 years, a member of the Cheviot-Westwood Kiwanis Club and an avid golfer. Visitation Tuesday, February 18 beginning at 9 am until Rosary at 10 am and then Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Antoninus Church 1500 Linneman Rd. (Covedale). Memorials may be made to Catholic Inner City Schools Education Fund (CISE), Tender Mercies or The FreeStore Foodbank. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bayley Place and Don's long-time caregiver, Tonya McKenzie.
