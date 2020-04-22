|
Donald G. Garrett
Colerain Twp. - Donald G. Garrett, beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Muhlenkamp) Garrett. Devoted father of Patrick (Desire) Garrett, Timothy Garrett and Anne (Kevin) Munro. Loving grandfather of Hannah Garrett, Jacob, Maddie, Grace and Nicholas Munro. Dear brother of Doris Kummert and Mary Lou Bush. Donald passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 89. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020