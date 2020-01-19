|
Donald G. Kleingers
Green Twp. - Donald G. Kleingers, beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Benevengo) Kleingers. Devoted father of Mary Scholle, Julie (Fred) Schaefer, Dan (Carolyn) Kleingers, Steve (Michelle) Kleingers and Amy (Dale) Helmes. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Schweiter, Lois Winklebach, late Al Kleingers, Clare Wissel, Ray Kleingers and Jan Scherzinger. Donald passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (Jan. 22) from 8:30am-10am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LaSalle High School or Honor Flight. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020