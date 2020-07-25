Donald George Pierson
Deer Park - Born on March 7, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Stella Louise (nee Vogt) Pierson. Loving father of Robert Boots, Jennifer (Paul) Elliott, Melissa (Scott Walts) Crutcher and Donald Scott Pierson. Caring grandfather of Robby, Jason, Aaron, Courtney, Heather and Matthew. Proud great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Jean Evans and Vikki (Ron) Crosley. Cherished son of the late Melvin and Florence (nee Cefalu) Pierson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Donald proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud union carpenter. He was also an avid bowler, golfer and musician. Friends will be received on Saturday, August 1 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland, where services will begin at 11 AM. Interment with military honors, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com