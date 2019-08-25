Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Donald Ruter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ruter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Ruter


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald H. Ruter Obituary
DONALD H. RUTER

Reading - Donald H. "Don". Beloved husband of Juanita M. "Kelly" Ruter. Loving Dad of Vickie (Joe) Prescott, Mark Rohrig and the late Walter Rohrig. Survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Larry, Joyce, Rick, Tim and the late Joe. Passed away Thursday August 22, 2019, age 88. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 27, from 9:00AM until Funeral Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now