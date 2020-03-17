Resources
Donald Harry "Don" Sander


1941 - 2020
Donald Harry "Don" Sander Obituary
Donald Harry "Don" Sander

Cincinnati - Donald Harry "Don" Sander was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 7, 1941 and passed away quietly on March 14, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Martha Sander and his sister, Jenny.

Don is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 35 years, Donna Telford Sander; his sons, Don Jr. (Nancy), Ron (Sheri) and Greg (Gina); daughters, Kathy (Greg) Brooks, Diane (Barry) Massa, Tracie (Eddie) Tarter; Cheryl (James) Wilson; brothers, Richard and William; 15 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Don was prior owner of Don Sander Auto Body in Dent, Ohio. He retired to Panama City Beach, Florida in 2005. He had a lifelong love of antique vehicles and attending auto swap meets. He also enjoyed playing golf.

He was a loving and generous man, always ready with a joke, and could be counted on for his expertise in fixing just about anything.

Charitable donations in his name may be made to The at alz.org/donate.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
