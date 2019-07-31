|
Donald Harry Stegeman
Athens, GA - Donald Harry Stegeman, 86, of Athens, GA passed July 28th 2019. The son of the late Albert and Clara Stegeman. Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, Don graduated from Roger Bacon HS, attended Xavier University before joining the Army to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning, he married Carol Lee Schwope of Covington, KY. He then graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a Professional Engineering Degree in 1961. Don worked in the Rubber Industry his entire career retiring from Standard Products in Athens, GA where he has lived the past 30 years.
Don is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Carol, raising seven boys in the process. Don is survived by sons, Greg (Linda), Jeff (Julie), Steven (Claire), John (Gina) and Joseph (Caroline), 15 grandchildren (Bradley, Samantha, Ashley, Shannon, Sydney, Jessica, Joshua, Jacob, Justin, Peter, Chloe, Jonathon, Celine, Connor, and Joseph) and 5 great grandchildren (Emma, Olivia, Adam, Jackson and Ryker). Survived by Siblings (Mary Breide, Kris Sarvack, David Stegeman, Donna Boeickman and Phyllis Schmidt) Predeceased by siblings (Shirley Crucker and Alberta Dorn). Don is preceded in death by sons Timothy and Paul. Both who are loved and missed dearly. Don loved God and family and was a long-time Parishioner at the UGA Catholic Center in Athens.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11.00am at the UGA Catholic Center. The family will receive friends prior to the mass beginning at 10.00am. A rosary will begin at 10.40am.
May Don's life be celebrated, and his Soul joined with his two sons' preceding him.
Please donate to UGA Catholic Center in lieu of flowers.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019