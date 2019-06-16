|
|
Donald J. Burwinkel
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 50 years of Pat Burwinkel (nee Hase). Loving father of Doug (Casey) Burwinkel, Kathy (John) Mercurio, and Greg (Alison) Burwinkel. Dear grandfather of Connor and Ella Burwinkel; Kevin, David, Laura, Eric, and Steven Mercurio; Eva, Gabe, and Nori Burwinkel. Brother of Dave (Carolyn) Burwinkel, Dick (Brenda) Burwinkel, Doris (Jerry) Knecht, and Debra (Jeff) Rohrer. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 18, at St. Michael, 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rita's and Catholics United for the Poor.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019