|
|
Donald J. Clayton
Cincinnati - Loving husband of June (nee Rennegarbe) for 67 years. Proud father of Barbara (Mose) Demasi, Christy (Robert) Prasse and the late Kathy Clayton. Grampa of Jessica (Adam) Eckerle, Clay and Hannah Prasse, Abby (Drew) Thieken and Mose Demasi, Jr. Great grampa to Trenton Walker and Jaxtyn Thieken. Brother of the late Robert Clayton. Don had a great sense of humor that was enjoyed by everyone who knew him. He passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 87. We would like you to share your memories of Don with June and her family at an informal gathering Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Mt. Airy School, 5730 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Memorials may be made to or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020