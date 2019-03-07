Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish
Montgomery, OH
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Good Shepherd Parish
Montgomery, OH
Montgomery - Beloved husband of Joan (nee Rettig). Devoted father of Jacqueline (Daniel) Brenning, Don (Frannie) Kunkel, Charles (Kelli) Kunkel, and Scott (Lori) Kunkel. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Kevin, Casey, Trevor, Nick, Sean, Tyler, Jack, Anna, and Meggie. Brother of Shirley Burns. Son of the late Edward and Thelma Kunkel. Don passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 79. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 1962, Don proudly served his country as a Marine in Vietnam. Don started at Merrill Lynch after he left the military and had a long and successful career as an institutional bond trader. His deep passion for his work was only surpassed by his love of family. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a deeply principled man. Visitation Monday, March 11, at Good Shepherd Parish in Montgomery, Ohio, from 9AM-10AM. Funeral Mass immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to or St. Margaret Hall. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.mrfh.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
