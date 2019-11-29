Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave.
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave.
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. "Don" McLaughlin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald J. "Don" McLaughlin Obituary
Donald J. McLaughlin "Don"

Anderson Twp - Donald J. McLaughlin "Don" was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1929. Age 90 years. Died Nov. 25, 2019. Residence Anderson Twp. Husband of the late Janet E. McLaughlin (nee Turner), beloved father of Bob (Jennifer) and Bill (Margaret) McLaughlin, and Laurie (Don) Flanagan, brother of the late Diane Hale, dear grandfather of Kevin, Meghan, Ryan (Susan), Connor, Colin, and Erin, great-grandfather of Alaina. He received his BA in Business from Michigan State University in 1952. Don is a Korean War Veteran and served with the Army regular and reserve forces for 23 years, attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. He retired from Procter & Gamble after 35 years. Service at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church 8101 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. on Sat. Dec. 7, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to the or St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -