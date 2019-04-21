|
|
Donald J. Pollard
Cincinnati - Donald J. Pollard (age 81) passed away on April 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 yrs. Nora Pollard, and his daughters Tracy Pollard, Kelley Pollard (Doug), Michelle Trivett (Jeff), & Christa Pollard; as well as 11 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. The family will be holding a private event to celebrate his life in the coming weeks. Please send any donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019