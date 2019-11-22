|
|
Donald Jackson
Pleasant Plain - Donald Jackson - Loving husband of Ruby Lorena Jackson for 55 years. Devoted father of Donald (Abby) Jackson, Lynn (Norm) Lewis, John (Maria) Jackson and Debbie Nickells. Cherished Grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather of many. Beloved brother of Betty Hickman, Lee Gleason, Robert Jackson, Ola Fay Jackson, Linda Jackson, Judy Scharf, Darlene Patrick, the late Thelma Browne, the late Ted Jackson and the late Fred Jackson. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 85. Donald was a quiet and devoted man whose family was the center of his life. He had a strong and lasting relationship with God. Donald loved gardening, especially planting trees, and being in the outdoors. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, starting at 11:00 am and lasting until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. To send condolences please visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019