Donald K. Riddle
Cincinnati - Donald K. Riddle, Cincinnati, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. He was 75. Mr. Riddle was preceded in death by his wife Halie (Slusher) Riddle, his daughter Tracy and son Jason.
Donald was survived by his daughter Abbey and his grandsons Joseph, Aiden, and Jacob DeMoss. He is also survived by 3 brothers Clyde, Dennis, and Robert and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial in his honor will be held at the Clermont County Sportsman's Club on Elklick Rd. in Batavia Ohio on Saturday May 4th at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019