|
|
Donald Keller
Blue Ash - Donald, 90, longtime resident of Blue Ash, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. Husband of the late Priscilla Keller and devoted father of Betsy (Kevin) Schlichting, and Paul (Carrie) Keller. Cherished grandfather of Laura (Bucky) Honeck, Sarah (Austin) Schlichting and Drew (Katelin) Keller. Great grandfather to Breanna, Ellianna, Arianna Honeck. Donald was a long-time very active member in his church where visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22, at 3:00 pm until the funeral service at 5:00 pm., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 5433 Madison Rd., Cincinnati 45227 with Pastor Ken Beck presiding. Final resting will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery at Evendale. Memorials may be made to, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Emanuel Lutheran Church or School and Salem Lutheran Early Child Development. Guest-book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019