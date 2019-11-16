Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5433 Madison Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5433 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Keller

Add a Memory
Donald Keller Obituary
Donald Keller

Blue Ash - Donald, 90, longtime resident of Blue Ash, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. Husband of the late Priscilla Keller and devoted father of Betsy (Kevin) Schlichting, and Paul (Carrie) Keller. Cherished grandfather of Laura (Bucky) Honeck, Sarah (Austin) Schlichting and Drew (Katelin) Keller. Great grandfather to Breanna, Ellianna, Arianna Honeck. Donald was a long-time very active member in his church where visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22, at 3:00 pm until the funeral service at 5:00 pm., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 5433 Madison Rd., Cincinnati 45227 with Pastor Ken Beck presiding. Final resting will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery at Evendale. Memorials may be made to, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Emanuel Lutheran Church or School and Salem Lutheran Early Child Development. Guest-book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -