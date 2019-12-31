Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mason - KLAAS, Donald E. Sr. Beloved husband of Loretta K. Klaas (nee Bryant). Loving father of Donald (Linda) Klaas Sr. and Douglas (Sue) Klaas and Step-father of Eddie (Tracey) Vest and Kathy Vest. Cherished grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Fran (the late Ray) and the late Paul and Barbara. Passed away December 29, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., Friday from 5PM until 7PM. Funeral Service will take place Saturday at 10AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
