Donald L. Reisinger
Cincinnati - Donald Lee Reisinger beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Reisinger (née Zimmerman). Loving father of Ray (Jody), Gary (Tina), Joe, and the late Janet Reisinger. Cherished grandfather of Debra Reisinger. Dear brother of Kathy (Dan) Ciomek. Survived by many dear friends and family. Don passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at age 82. Memorial Gathering 9 - 10AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville, 10890 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Memorial Service to follow at 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019