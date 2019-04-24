|
|
Donald Mains
Petersburg - Donald K Mains, 79 of Petersburg, KY passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St Elizabeth Edgewood. He retired from the trucking industry as a dockworker and driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed working outdoors and working on cars. He liked watching the Cincinnati Bengals and UK basketball. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Alma Mains of Bracken County; Brothers James, Richard, Larry, Kenny, Robert, Roy and Harold; sisters Marcella and Illene. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Paula Strong Mains; Sister Lois Coldiron; Son Ricky Mains; daughter Rhonda Merz; Stepdaughter Lisa Besecker and 5 grandchildren Macey, Skyler, Curtis, Ashley and Shelby. There will be not services per his request, he chose to be cremated. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019