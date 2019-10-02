Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
703 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
703 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lincoln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Post Lincoln Jr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Post Lincoln Jr. Obituary
Donald Post Lincoln, Jr.

Akron - 92, devoted follower of Jesus Christ, joined the Church Triumphant on September 29, 2019, one year to the day after his beloved wife Carolyn Hope Davis Lincoln. He was the father of Amy Lincoln Giust, Donald Davis Lincoln (Linda), and Nancy Lincoln Schrader (Bill); grandfather of Ben, Sarah Hope, Kate, Andrew, Laura, Beth and Emily; and great-grandfather to Isaiah, Olivia, Austen, and Reagan. He is survived by his sister Janet Lincoln Piersma, and many nieces and nephews. He spent his career at Procter & Gamble and was known for his wise counsel, common sense, kind spirit, and the integrity of his word. He served the Presbyterian Church (USA) as an elder at every level; traveled the world with his wife; rejoiced in friends, music, mountains, birds and working with wood. Don was a veteran of the United States Navy. A memorial service will be at the church where he was a member for 67 years - Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH on Friday October 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Family will greet friends at 2:00pm at the church. Memorials may be sent to Northminster Presbyterian Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now