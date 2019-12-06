|
|
Donald Poynter
Mason - Donald R. Poynter beloved husband of the late Ebba E. Poynter (nee Souder). Loving father of Sharon (Greg) Fields. Caring grandfather of Jacob and Ryan Fields. Brother of Sharon Clayton. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Poynter and Audrey McCord. Passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 82. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019