Donald R. Campbell
Donald R. Campbell

Beloved husband for 63 years to Diane Campbell (nee Donisi), loving father of Lisa (Wade) DeWitt, Tina Heis, Donald (Annette) Campbell and Nicole Campbell, dear grandfather of Diane, William, Katie, Christina, Alex, Danielle, Mitchell, Reid, Campbell and great-grandfather of Melanie, Kennedy, Emmalynn and Scarlett, dear brother of George Campbell and Lonnie (Barbara) Campbell. Passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Age 82. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 6PM until time of the memorial service at 7PM. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
