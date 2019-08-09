Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
2550 Millville Ave
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Donald R. Colussi


1937 - 2019
Donald R. Colussi Obituary
Donald R. Colussi

Cincinnati - Age 81 of Cincinnati, Ohio, retired in Lakeland, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 15, 1937, the son of Umberto and Dora (Casagrande) Colussi. He graduated from Purcell High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Xavier University. He was an English teacher for 37 years, retiring from Colerain High School in 1997. He also coached baseball and football for Colerain, and was an avid golfer. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolores "Dee" (nee Osterholt) Colussi; his children, David (Marian) Colussi, Dan (Leslie) Colussi, Dea (Robert) Brueneman, and Dawn (Doug) Hammerle; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob and Allison Hammerle, Drew and Emma Brueneman, and Luke and Nick Colussi; sisters, Jackie Young and Toni Keller; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Albert and Larry Colussi. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road Ross, Ohio on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14, 2019
