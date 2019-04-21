Services
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Eileen (Nee: Manifold) Hunsche. Devoted father of Steven (Janine), Donald and David (Jane) Hunsche. Cherished grandfather of Alexander, Elizabeth, Kara and Philip Hunsche. Loving brother of Thomas (the late: Faye) Hunsche. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Don passed away on April 19th, 2019 at the age of 87. A memorial gathering will take place on Thurs. Apr. 25th from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
