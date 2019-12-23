Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Indian Hill Church
6000 Drake Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Donald B. Rhoad, age 82, passed away on December 20, 2019, beloved husband of Helen Rhoad of 58 years, loving father of David (Kerry) Rhoad, Robert (Kitsa) Rhoad, and Karen (Jeff) McDowell, proud grandfather of Andrew, Michael, Jacob, and Charles Rhoad, Katherine and Margaret McDowell and Samuel Rhoad. Celebration of life will be at Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Rd. Cin. OH 45243, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a family gathering and reception. Memorial contributions may be directed to Indian Hill Church or New Horizons Band of Cincinnati, 3115 Longmeadow Ln. Cin. OH 45236. Spring Grove Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements, www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
