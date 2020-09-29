1/1
Donald S. Shafer
Donald S. Shafer

Passed away peacefully on September 24th. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jane Campbell Shafer. Devoted father of John M. Shafer, Carol Hamburg, Sue Kelly, Nancy (Frank) Murphy, and Sally (John) Bucher . Proud grandfather to Katie (Matt) Teeter, Claire Hamburg, Rob (Beatrix) Hamburg, Jonathan Bucher, and Christopher Bucher. He graduated from St. Xavier H.S. and Georgetown Univ . He also was the past President of Watkins Mfg and being a devout Catholic he always engaged / embraced the Pastor of the nearest Church. Mass of Eternal Rest will be held at St Gabriel Church, 46 W. Sharon Rd., on Friday October 2nd at 1:30 PM. Given all the restrictions, it is for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cinti, PO Box 633597, Cinti, Ohio 45263. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
