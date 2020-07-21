Donald Staten



West Chester - Donald R. Staten, beloved husband of Kathleen A. Staten (nee Martin), father of the late Karen Ann Staten and the late Lori Ellen Becker, grandfather of Michael and Jessica. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brother of Robert (Sue) Staten, John (Marilyn) Staten, Rita (John) McGee and the late Ralph and Edward Staten. Don retired after a 40 year career at General Electric. He passed away July 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.









