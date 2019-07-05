|
|
Donald Stegeman
Cincinnati - DONALD FRANCIS STEGEMAN, Beloved husband of Catherine Stegeman (nee Nurre) for 31 years. Died Saturday June 29, 2019 age 84. Don was born July 19, 1934 in Dayton, KY, the second son of Walter G. and Ella (Devoto) Stegeman, and reared in Ft. Thomas. He graduated from St. Xavier High School, class of 1951, and Xavier University. Donald leaves behind his sense of humor, generosity, and memories of a life well lived as well as brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and 42+ nieces and nephews. In addition he was "Uncle Don" to the Hengehold, Hille, and Sedler families, and dear cousin of the Devoto and Nicoletta families. Don was preceded by his parents, brother Walter G. Stegeman Jr. MD of CA, and niece Andrea. Mass of Christian burial Monday 10 am will be held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church 4390 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH (45211). Private burial at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Daily Bread at 1730 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 or s at . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 5, 2019